Is Arjun Kapoor missing rumored ex-beau, Malaika Arora?

Actor Arjun Kapoor has been making solo appearances for a while now, and one of the biggest proofs of that has been how Kapoor was going solo at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

There have been consistent rumors about how Kapoor and Arora have broken up and while they haven’t made any public announcements regarding the same, the growing distance between them has been a huge indicator of that.

Furthermore, both Kapoor and Arora have been sharing quotes and sayings which, even though not directed particularly at anyone continue to grab attention wondering if these are cryptically aimed at each other. So far, the range of sayings have been about moving on, valuing yourself etc but one recent story post by Kapoor is a different one.

Kapoor shared a saying that said, ‘Peace requires presence’.

This seemed to be a response to Arora’s story of her selfie where in the location section, it wrote, ‘Somewhere Peaceful.’

Unlike the ones earlier, fans were quick to look at this and make their assumptions of how it does seem that Kapoor is missing Arora and it is only her presence that will give him peace.

On the work front, Kapoor will be seen playing the antagonist in Singham Again, and possibly the remake of Meri Patni Ka.

Coming to Arora, she continues to be one of the most active social media personalities collaborating with brands and so on apart from appearing on television on shows as well.