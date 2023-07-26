ADVERTISEMENT
Is Jaya Bachchan Playing A Gender-Flipped Version Of Amitabh Bachchan?

There are scenes depicting a conflict of issues between Jaya Bachchan and her future daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt which will remind audiences of Mr Bachchan’s scenes with Kajol in K3G.

Author: Subhash K Jha
26 Jul,2023 12:50:50
Jaya Bachchan who teams up with Karan Johar for the second time after Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham plays a stern unrelenting matriarch in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

“She plays an entrepreneur and is as unrelenting stern and opinionated as Amitabh Bachchan in K3G. So in a way she is almost playing a gender-flipped version of her husband’s role in K3G.”

So did Karan Johar actually model Jaya Bachchan’s role in Rocky Aur Rani….on Amitabh Bachchan in K3G?

“It seems like it. Somewhere when Jayaji’s character in Rocky Aur Rani …was being written Amitji served as role model,” reveals the source.

As a matter of fact, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is Karan’s most family-driven drama since Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

