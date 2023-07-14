ADVERTISEMENT
It’s official! AR Rahman to join forces with Ram Charan for RC 16

Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana are teaming up for an upcoming sports drama tentatively titled "RC 16." This highly anticipated film has once again grabbed the spotlight, stirring up excitement among fans and industry insiders.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Jul,2023 00:05:08
Recent social media rumours had been swirling about the involvement of Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman in the project. Now, fans can rejoice as Rahman himself has officially confirmed his participation in the film, as mentioned in a report by 123 Telugu. This collaboration between Ram Charan and AR Rahman has generated immense anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting further details and updates.

Adding to the star-studded cast, the talented actor Vijay Sethupathi, widely known as Makkal Selvan, is also rumoured to be part of the film. An official announcement regarding Sethupathi’s role is expected to be made in the upcoming weeks, heightening the buzz surrounding “RC 16.”

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Sukumar Writings, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers. With such a powerhouse combination of talented actors and the musical genius of AR Rahman, “RC 16” is shaping up to be a remarkable cinematic experience. As fans eagerly await more updates, the film promises to deliver an enthralling sports drama that will captivate audiences.

Are you excited to witness this grand cinematic experience on the screen? Let us know in the comments. Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News