“It’s unethical”: Director Raja Chanda lashes out at actor Tota Roy Choudhury for sharing clip of unreleased movie

Ripples of anger coated with frustration seeps through the veins of noted Bengali director Raja Chanda (Kidnap, Bachchan, Rangbaaz). Reason? An alleged act of unethical behavior by actor Tota Roychoudhury.

Here goes the story:

Tota will soon be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a cop in Raja Chanda’s upcoming movie, tentatively titled Shapath 2. Tota, who gained national fame for his acting chops in Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, has hit a quagmire as apparently he has committed an act of professional felony.

Tota, for reasons best known to him, has gone on to share a clip from Shapath 2 without necessary permissions, which was for internal viewing only, on social media, creating serious problems for the makers.

Can it be called an act of piracy or an attempt of sabotage? Why would all people sailing in the same boat of business interest put a hole in the ship?

The sleek fight sequence shot by Mr Chanda does call for appreciation and would most certainly draw whistles among cinema lovers (once released), however, putting water to plans, Tota sharing an important part of the film on social media is a definite dampener.

The act has evoked wrath of Mr Chanda and the producers of the movie who are irked and have taken to social media to voice out their concerns and as per sources, are also considering to take the legal route.

We tried to connect with Tota to get his side of the story, but he remained unavailable till the time of going to press.

Making matters worse, director Karan Johar reshared Tota’s post in support, all in good faith, however, causing extreme business damage to the producers of the movie.

The scenario can be termed baffling to the extent of being one that of a buffoonery, as if not done for the sake of gaining quick publicity, it reeks of immaturity and heights of unprofessionalism.

This is a developing story, we will keep an eye on the latest updates.

