IWMBuzz Rewind 2023: Bollywood Hits and Pits

The year 2023 has been a year for huge comebacks when it comes to Bollywood stars. Having said this, we have seen a mixed year when it comes to the hits and pits. There have been huge hits in 2023, but at the same time, Bollywood faced some extremely low-performing disasters too. We have certainly moved into the New Year and are looking for bigger achievements in Bollywood. However, we take a quick recap of the films that worked wonders and the films that failed miserably.

So here we are, at IWMBuzz.com, giving you our next Year Ender story for 2023, with a list of the Bollywood hits and pits!!

So here we go!! First let us have a look at the big hits of 2023.

Animal:

The 2023 action-drama film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was theatrically released in the last month of the year, to be precise, 1 December 2023. Though the film got mixed reviews, with positive as well as negative feedback, the film roared like a lion when it came to the business aspect of it. The film, which is the longest film to be made, with a runtime of 201 minutes, went on to break several box office records for a Hindi film, including the highest non-holiday opening, biggest single days, highest opening weekend and highest opening week in India. With the present standings, Animal has collected 900 crore globally. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and others stunned one and all with their amazing portrayals.

Gadar 2:

Gadar 2 which was released with all the patriotic fervour, just before the Independence Day, on 11 August 2023, went on to become a massive commercial hit. It grossed over ₹691.08 crore (US$87 million) worldwide against a production budget of ₹60 crore (US$7.5 million). It is the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The magic of Sunny Deol and Tara Singh emerged yet again, after years. The film saw brilliant performances coming from its prime cast.

Jawan:

This action-thriller film was huge for Shah Rukh Khan. This was his second release in 2023. Directed by Atlee, the film was released on 7 September 2023. Jawan received positive reviews from critics for the amazing cast performances, screenwriting, action sequences and musical score. The film set several box-office records for a Hindi film, overtaking those set by Khan’s previous release Pathaan (2023). Grossing over ₹1,148.32 crore (US$140 million), it emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the second-highest-grossing Hindi film and the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film.

Pathaan:

This was the fourth instalment in the YRF spy universe, and it was the huge comeback vehicle for the Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan was theatrically released in India on 25 January 2023, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. The film set several box office records for a Hindi film, including the highest opening day, highest single day, highest opening weekend and highest opening week for a Hindi film in India. It eventually emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India to that point and set records in all major overseas markets.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

This was a delicious candy-floss romance film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The romantic-comedy film was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The grandeur, amazing characterizations and the rich landscape of contrasting families, provided the stepping stone for this film’s success. The film was released on 28 July 2023, and grossed over ₹355 crore (US$44 million) worldwide, emerging as the year’s tenth highest-grossing Indian film and seventh highest-grossing Hindi film.

Satyaprem Ki Katha:

This romantic- drama film starring Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani was beautifully rendered, with the love story capturing hearts, especially for the important theme that is talked about. The film was released on 29 June 2023. It grossed ₹117.77 crore (US$15 million) worldwide and was a moderate commercial success.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke:

This romantic- comedy film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, was a craftily made film with a good concept. Its simplicity did all the talking, and audiences loved it and poured all their love and affection, making it a hit. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke emerged as a sleeper hit, grossing ₹115.89 crore worldwide.

After having listed out the Bollywood hits in 2023, we get on with the flops and disasters that Bollywood has witnessed in 2023. The startling fact here is that all these films had extremely popular actors in lead roles.

So read it for yourself.

Bheed:

This social-drama film starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, was produced by Anubhav Sinha. The film was released on 24 March, 2023 to decent reviews, but was snubbed and discarded by the common public. It was a commercial failure.

Ghoomer:

This R Balki film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, was a sports-drama film. Though the film was critically acclaimed, it was not made for the masses. The film had the wrong timing when it came to the release. It clashed with big titans Pathaan and Gadar 2 and failed miserably at the box office. The film was released on 18 August, 2023.

Ganapath: A Hero is Born:

This Tiger Shroff sports-action film talked about the dystopian era. The film got released on 20 October 2023. It was made with a budget of Rs. 150 crore, but grossed a meagre Rs 13.38 crore only. It was a disaster at the box office.

Mission Raniganj:

This disaster thriller film starred Akshay Kumar. The film dealt with the miners’ miserable plight in the Raniganj Coalfields. It was released on 6 October. The movie was welcomed by positive reviews, but failed to set the cash registers ringing. It was a commercial failure.

Selfiee:

Selfiee the comedy-drama action film, starring Akshay Kumar gave the Khiladi worrisome days, with yet another flop under his belt. The film which was released on 24 February 2023, received mixed reviews. But nothing could save this ship from crashing. Selfiee was a box-office failure.

Shehzada:

This film, yet again, a South remake, failed to live up to its expectations. The film starring Kartik Aryan, released on 17 February, and only received negative reviews. It was a huge commercial failure.

Here is the list of the hits and flops in Bollywood. You can choose your favourite and the worst films according to you.