Janhvi Kapoor exhibits her radiant best in two looks for ‘Devara’ promotions

One of the most-anticipated films of the year, Devara – Part 1 is finally set and rolling for the big release on 27th September 2024 after multiple delays. The film marks Jr. NTR’s first film right after the humongous success of RRR, and it also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut down South.

The trailer of the film will be out in a while and before that happens, Kapoor was ready to be exhibiting her radiant best. Usually known to make a statement with her attires time and again, Kapoor shared a series of images sporting two looks, both sarees but not compromising on her fashion statement as well. The first look was Kapoor in a simple yet ethereal pink sari with a sleeveless link blouse, as she looked like an absolute dream. When it comes to the second look, Kapoor opted for something louder and more fashion-forward with an intricately designed blouse and a turquoise sari. She captioned the images, ‘Only ‘mermaid emoji’s vibes for Devara’-

As known, Kapoor co-stars NTR Jr. and Saif Ali Khan in the gigantic film, Devara – Part 1, which is directed by Koratala Silva. Two songs from the film have already released and the more recent song, Daavudi has managed to make quite an impact.

Kapoor has had a mixed-bag year so far where she had a moderate box-office success in the form of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi but her other release, Ulajh bombed.

Apart from Devara, Kapoor has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline as well.