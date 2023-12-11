Javed Akhtar Is All Praise For Archies

Javed Akhtar whose daughter Zoya Akhtar has directed the much talked-about movie adaptation of the iconic comicbook the Archies, is all praise for end-product.

Says Javed Saab, “The Archies caters to every section of the audience from age 7 to 70. If you are a youngster you will connect with the zest of the young cast. If you are from the older generation you would be transported by to the golden days of innocence. There was a lady who was above 70 at the premiere and she had tears in her eyes.She said she was reminded of her young days when she was addicted to the Archies comics.”

The poet-thinker-activist feels the film has a nostalgic connect with the audience. “Everyone would want to see Amitabh’s grandson, Shah Rukh’s daughter, Sridevi’s daughter. All the youngsters have done such competent work!Aapko lagta hai yeh inki pehli picture hai? I told Agastya’s mother, ‘Your son is going to be a star.’ The concept of the hero so far has been of the toxic macho man. Here is an unpretentious and masoom hero . Audiences have not seen a hero like Agastya seen Rishi Kapoor in Bobby. Agastya will appeal to all youngsters especially girls.”

About his daughter Zoya Akhtar who has directed Archies, Javed Saab is reluctant to speak. “Zoya doesn’t like me praising her in public.We were at the Aaj Tak event in Delhi where I was asked what I thought of Archies.What should I have said? I really liked Archies and I said so.Zoya is my daughter.Even otherwise I am unlikely to criticize her work in public.She didn’t like my praise and scolded me. What am I supposed to do? If I praise her I get into trouble.”