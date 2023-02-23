The fact that Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar don’t get along very well with each other is no hidden secret. Both of them have never really shied away from taking potshots at each other come what may and well, we have seen it all. While Kangana Ranaut has often gone ahead to say a lot of harsh stuff against Javed Akhtar, recently, she stayed mum and quiet and instead, went ahead to support Javed Akhtar following an incident. It all happened after Javed Akhtar went to Lahore and spoke brutally about how the 26/11 convicts are still roaming free in their country. Kangana had apparently loved this and that’s why, she took to Twitter to share an appreciation post for Javed Akhtar.

However, Javed Akhtar seems to be in no mood to let things calm down. That’s why, during an interview with NDTV, when he was asked a question regarding Kangana Ranaut’s support, he was quoted as saying,

“I don’t consider Kangana important so how can she make an important remark. Forget about her. Chaliye aage (Let’s move forward).”

