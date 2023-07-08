Jawan Update: Shah Rukh Khan starrer gets U/A certificate by CBFC, trailer to drop soon

Excitement fills the air as the eagerly anticipated trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Jawan” is set to be unveiled soon. The announcement was made via a social media post by Red Chillies Entertainment, the renowned production house helmed by power couple Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this glimpse into the highly anticipated film, hoping to catch a glimpse of the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan in his latest venture.

With the official Twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment teasing the imminent trailer release with the hashtag #JawanTrailer, the anticipation for this much-awaited film is reaching new heights. Stay tuned for the trailer that promises to be a captivating glimpse into the world of “Jawan.”

Jawan gets cleared by CBFC with U/A certificate

In a recent revelation, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) shed light on the much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming film “Jawan.” As per the information unveiled on the CBFC website, the trailer has a runtime of precisely 2 minutes and 15 seconds, giving eager audiences a substantial glimpse into the movie’s storyline and captivating moments. Furthermore, the trailer has been granted a U/A certificate, indicating its suitability for a diverse range of viewers, with parental guidance advised for younger audiences. While the specific release date of the trailer remains undisclosed, an exciting announcement has been made that it will be attached to the prints of the highly anticipated film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” scheduled to hit theaters on July 12.