Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4

The new ritzy version of the ancient folk song Jhumka gira re sung by Arijit Singh for the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has revived interest in the earlier version of the song which was re-created for Raj Khosla’s Mera Saaya in 1966 by the great composer Madan Mohan and sung by Asha Bhosle.

Author: Subhash K Jha
19 Jul,2023 11:15:25
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4 835037

Karan Johar says his version of the folk song is a tribute to Madan Mohan.

However Jhumka gira re credited to Madan Mohan in the film Mera Saaya, is not really an original Madan Mohan composition.

There are two previous acknowledged versions of the same folk song, one sung by a certain Miss Dulari in the 1930s and another version sung by Shamshad Begum in the 1940s. Neither version is remembered to today. But the Asha Bhosle version has passed the test of time.

Credit for this must go to the singer who was especially chosen to sing Madan Mohan’s version of Jhuma gira re.The soundtrack of Mera Saaya had immortal songs by Lata Mangeshkar : Mera saaya saath hoga and Nainon mein badra chhaye. But it was Asha Bhosle’s Jhumka gira re which cracked the charts.

In a past interaction with this writer Asha Bhosle had said, “I would be called by music composers to do that one-odd number which was not in Lata Didi’s style. This is what happened with Jhumka gira re. Luckily for me it became one of the biggest hits of my career.People dance to it to this day.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

