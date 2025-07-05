Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 2: Holds Steady with 11.84 Cr in Two Days

Hollywood’s most anticipated film Jurassic World: Rebirth made a great start in India and attracted audiences to theatres.

According to the data on Sacnilk, the film registered a strong opening of 9 crore on the first day, with 4.75 crore from the English version, 2.75 crore from the Hindi version, 1 crore from Tamil and 0.5 crore from the Telugu version.

On the second day that is Saturday, the film collected a net of 2.84 crore, taking its total earnings in India so far to 11.84 crore.

This means that the film has maintained a good hold on the second day as well, especially considering the 25.60% occupancy of the English version and 22.93% occupancy of the Tamil version.

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures.

Starring international stars like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, this film is a new chapter in the Jurassic World franchise, which is also receiving a lot of appreciation in India.

Now all eyes are on Sunday’s collection, where it is expected that family audiences and franchise fans will support it more strongly.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.