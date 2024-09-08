‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s Robbie aka Vikas Sethi passes away at 48

Actor Vikas Sethi, who was an absolute sensation in the early 2000s due to his roles in multiple TV shows and a few films, has passed away at the age of 48. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to reports, Sethi was asleep and he suffered a heart attack and never woke up. The bereaved family is yet to make an official statement on the same.

Sethi amassed a prolific career across TV and films both, where he as a regular in multiple TV shows, best remembered for shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kahiin Toh Hoga among others.

In fact, he also participated in the reality show, Nach Baliye 3 with his then wife, Amita.

But he is most popularly remembered for his character of Robbie in the cult film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum. He played Kareena Kapoor Khan’s friend, and multiple scenes with her.

The actor has been rather inactive lately, where he did play a significant role in the 2019 film, iSmart Shankar.

A few years ago, he was also in news for m gis immense weight gain and how his appearance had changed entirely. But all set make things better and even went through a huge weight loss after being away for almost seven years.

The actor is survived by wife, Jhanvi Rana, and his twin boys, who are just three years old.