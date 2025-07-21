Mom-To-Be Malvika Raaj Shares Dreamy Baby Shower Pics!

Do you remember the little ‘Poo’ who won everyone’s heart in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Yes, we are talking about Malvika Raj, the cute little girl who played Kareena Kapoor’s childhood character. Now that the girl has grown up and will step into the most beautiful phase of her life, our dear Malvika is preparing to become a mother!

Malvika Raj married the prince of her dreams, businessman Pranav Bagga, in Goa in 2024. As beautiful as this wedding was, the couple was equally special. Then came May 2025, when on May 25, Malvika shared the good news of her pregnancy with her fans on Instagram. Paired with a white oversized shirt and pearl crop top, Malvika wore denim shorts and had a smile on her face. Pranav lovingly carried her on his back and held a positive pregnancy test kit, and the moment was indeed very special!

Now let’s talk about July 21, 2025, when Malvika shared heartwarming pictures of her baby shower on social media. Malvika looked very cute and glowing in these pictures. Her baby bump was visible, and she was seen holding it very lovingly. In some pictures, she is smiling while looking at her baby bump, as if it were a dream turned reality.

The atmosphere of the baby shower was dreamy, full of simplicity, love, and happiness. From the decorations to Malvika’s smile, everything said that this moment is precious to her.

Now, little Poo is going to be a doting mother, and fans are sending her lots of love and blessings for this new chapter.

We wish Malvika and Pranav all the best for this new journey; their little miracle will soon enter this world!

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!