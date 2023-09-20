Movies | Releases

Films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham are etched in my mind!’ : Vicky Kaushal rues the lack of quintessential family films being made today

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is set to release his upcoming family entertainer The Great Indian Family (TGIF), rues the lack of quintessential family films being made today! He reminisces these brilliant movies that brought families across India together to the theatres and also reveals his favourite films from this genre

Author: IWMBuzz
20 Sep,2023 11:33:18
Films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham are etched in my mind!’ : Vicky Kaushal rues the lack of quintessential family films being made today 853283

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is set to release his upcoming family entertainer The Great Indian Family (TGIF), rues the lack of quintessential family films being made today! He reminisces these brilliant movies that brought families across India together to the theatres and also reveals his favourite films from this genre.

Vicky says, “I have always been a big fan of family entertainers. If I jog my memory, Films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath – Saath Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Swarg, etc. are etched in my mind with such fond memories. I used to watch these beautiful films with my parents and I simply loved the time we as a family have had viewing some of these classics.”

He adds, “There is a reason why these films became huge talking points. They were rooted in India and its culture and they celebrated the special bond of every Indian family. So, when I got TGIF, I jumped at it as it immediately appealed to my memories of watching such films. It is a special film with its heart in the right place and I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

YRF’s The Great Indian Family, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is set to release this Friday.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Does Katrina Really Like Parathas? 852721
Does Katrina Really Like Parathas?
Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe 850239
Vijay Varma, Vicky Kaushal to Ishaan Khatter: Celeb approved must-have suits in your wardrobe
Vicky Kaushal opens up if his family putting pressure on him and Katrina Kaif to give the ‘good news’ 850235
Vicky Kaushal opens up if his family putting pressure on him and Katrina Kaif to give the ‘good news’
How Karan Johar altered 'gender stereotypes' 849768
How Karan Johar altered ‘gender stereotypes’
Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal faced discrimination as a 'stuntman' 848955
Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal faced discrimination as a ‘stuntman’
‘I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see!’ : Vicky Kaushal 848690
‘I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see!’ : Vicky Kaushal

Latest Stories

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad saves Sahiba's life 853287
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad saves Sahiba’s life
Exclusive: Karmveer Choudhary roped in for WatchO’s web series Jaal 853297
Exclusive: Karmveer Choudhary roped in for WatchO’s web series Jaal
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal makes Vandana his P.A.; gives their house back 853277
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal makes Vandana his P.A.; gives their house back
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 853293
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
Ganpati Bappa has always been kind to me: Anchal Sahu 853294
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Ganpati Bappa has always been kind to me: Anchal Sahu
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi warns Shanaya to stay away from Shaurya 853289
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi warns Shanaya to stay away from Shaurya
Read Latest News