Films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham are etched in my mind!’ : Vicky Kaushal rues the lack of quintessential family films being made today

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is set to release his upcoming family entertainer The Great Indian Family (TGIF), rues the lack of quintessential family films being made today! He reminisces these brilliant movies that brought families across India together to the theatres and also reveals his favourite films from this genre.

Vicky says, “I have always been a big fan of family entertainers. If I jog my memory, Films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath – Saath Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Swarg, etc. are etched in my mind with such fond memories. I used to watch these beautiful films with my parents and I simply loved the time we as a family have had viewing some of these classics.”

He adds, “There is a reason why these films became huge talking points. They were rooted in India and its culture and they celebrated the special bond of every Indian family. So, when I got TGIF, I jumped at it as it immediately appealed to my memories of watching such films. It is a special film with its heart in the right place and I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

YRF’s The Great Indian Family, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is set to release this Friday.