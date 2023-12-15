Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 22 Years Of ‘Poo’ From K3G Says, ‘Going Strong’

The iconic character of ‘Poo,’ played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is still a favorite of many. The heartthrob of Bollywood is still known for her stint in this film, which has left a strong mark in the history of Bollywood. As the film completes 22 years of release, the ‘Poo’ aka Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback clip celebrating this occasion.

Kareena Kapoor’s 22 Years Of Celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared a clip of herself from the film K3G. With the video, viewers are entertained with the same charisma Kareen had in the film. It is like revisiting the memory lane. Her attitude, style, and charm are just amazing.

Sharing this clip, Kareena, in the caption, wrote, “22 years and still going strong.”

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. Also, the film stars Amitabha Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Farida Jalal, and many others.

Reacting to this video, a user wrote, “Nobody like POoo 😍 iconic character.” The other said, “Kareena Kapoor in 2000 era.” “Poooo obsession will never ever fade out it’s FOREVER ♥️ @kareenakapoorkhan and no body could do better than you 🙌🏻 our Pooo forever 🫶🏻,” said the third.

