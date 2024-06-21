‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Film Producer Ashwini Dutt Expresses Gratitude To Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartwarming Gesture

At the pre-release event for Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai on Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan’s unexpected act of touching the feet of the film’s producer, Ashwini Dutt, left everyone, especially Dutt, in awe.

Director Ram Gopal Varma responded to Twitter by saying, “Here is UPPER LIMIT of achievement for ASHWINI DUTT by AMITABH BACHCHAN doing this. I doubt from N T Rama Rao onwards till the latest young heroes anybody would have done this and neither did I ever saw BIG B do this to any other PRODUCER in his entire career. KUDOS DUTT GAARU.”

Check Out The Tweet Below-

Here is UPPER LIMIT of achievement for ASHWINI DUTT by AMITABH BACHCHAN doing this .I doubt from N T Rama Rao onwards till the latest young heroes anybody would have done this and neither did I ever saw BIG B do this to any other PRODUCER in his entire career. KUDOS DUTT GAARU 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3pLmtQJVAi — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 20, 2024

Ashwini Dutt has written a heartfelt note to Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan’s heartwarming gestures. She wrote, “Nothing is higher or taller than the invincible Shri Amitabh Ji. Such moments from yesterday’s event are quite unexpected and shockingly puzzling. His utmost love for me must have pushed him to do what he did. I reciprocate to Amitabh ji’s gesture in humility with his highest sense of magnanimity.”

https://x.com/AshwiniDuttCh/status/1803823565256438179

“Few moments in life are sacred emblems of eternal bond, and such was his gesture of purity yesterday. I do solemnly salute his ultimate ethereal touch. Kudos to Amitabh Bachchan Ji – The legend of all centuries,”

About Kalki 2892 AD-

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming 2024 Indian epic dystopian science fiction action film written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie will be released worldwide on 27 June 2024.