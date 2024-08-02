Deepika Padukone virtually meets fans; expresses gratitude for their love & support towards the success of Kalki 2898 AD

Following the phenomenal success of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and massive response from fans, Deepika Padukone recently took out time to connect virtually with her fans and express heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering love and support that made her films a success. Donning a denim jacket at her casual-chic best, the Deepika was beaming with joy and her group of fans couldn’t hold back but gush.

Radiating both personally and professionally… during the virtual interaction with her fans, Deepika brought her warmth to the conversation, answering the questions of her ‘Crazens’, as they love getting referred to while speaking to them, personally. Her genuine appreciation for their love and support resonated deeply, bringing smiles to the faces of her admirers worldwide! The fans were quick to congratulate their ‘Queen’ for bringing them back to back films that have been massive successes. They instantly took to their social media handles to share their delightful experience.

Sharing the links to the beautiful reactions that followed…

https://x.com/nabzwanderer/status/1819013851452420099?s=46

https://x.com/deepikapfc/status/1818992600608842091?s=46

https://x.com/teamdeepikamy_/status/1819000214411186659?s=46

https://x.com/srkdeepikaholic/status/1818999939935961350?s=46

https://x.com/deepika_kingdom/status/1819003822527680634?s=46

https://x.com/xrdeepii/status/1819012400672096435?s=46

https://x.com/bannorebanno/status/1819044178736885771?s=46

Deepika’s recent successes have solidified her position as the Queen of the box office. Her consecutive hits, including ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Fighter’, and now ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, highlight her unparalleled dominance in Indian cinema.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Deepika starrer has been hailed as a mega blockbuster, with the superstar’s portrayal of a pregnant woman while she is enjoying motherhood in real life as well, in a futuristic setting earning widespread acclaim. Ashwin aptly emphasised Deepika’s pivotal role in the film that if Deepika’s character is removed, then there is no story, and no Kalki. “I think the simplest answer that we arrived at was whose character do you remove and the story does not exist? And that became Deepika’s character,” he stated. The film also stars the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, adding to its stellar cast.

Looking ahead, Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects continue to generate immense anticipation. Fans eagerly await her portrayal of ‘Lady Singham’ Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, further cementing her reputation for delivering powerful and memorable performances.