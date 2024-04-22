‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan is Ashwatthama who seems to have a prophecy

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s upcoming magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been making major buzz as a groundbreaking mythology science fiction epic. Amidst the excitement surrounding the film, the unveiling of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ took place through a monumental projection in the holy city of Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh, garnering immense love from fans, locals and the media present.

Choosing Nemawar as the location for Amitabh Bachchan’s grand character revealed today further emphasises its importance, as it’s believed that Ashwatthama still walks the ground of Nemawar.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a glimpse of his character with a note saying, “It’s been an experience for me like no other. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence ..”

https://x.com/srbachchan/status/1782008003190718662?s=46

There is no doubt that even the character reveal and a short teaser for the same is enough to everyone excited about this mega film, where the scale looks grander than ever before. And considering he is named Ashwatthama, one cannot help but wonder if it is do with his immortality and that plays a role in the film.

Featuring a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ made waves after its spectacular debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim. Directed by Nag Ashwin and Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.