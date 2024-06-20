Kamal Haasan quips, “I couldn’t be pregnant like Deepika’s character,” when asked about his look in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The legend that is Kamal Haasan is now starring in a dream ensemble led film, Kalki 2898 AD where he reunites with another legend, Amitabh Bachchan after umpteen years – thus being a treat for one and all.

And yesterday witnessed a rare moment as Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan shared the stage as themselves and went on to share some lovely anecdotes as well.

When Haasan was asked about the look that has made a huge roar and how they landed on it, Haasan shares a special story.

Talking about it, he said, “We (he and director Nag Ashwin) had an idea about it and kept talking about it. But something funny happened where I initially did my research and came to him with a loom that I thought would be apt. He told me, ‘Aah, Mr. Bachchan is already doing that.’ I was like, okay. Then I thought of something else, where what if my character wears armor or something, then Nag told me, ‘Aah, Prabhas is already doing that.’ Then obviously, I couldn’t be pregnant like Deepika’s character (laughs).”

He added, “Then we travelled to Los Angeles and went on to try a couple of looks and some of them failed but after much deliberation, we finally moved on to and arrived at a look that felt acceptable.”

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expensive and most ambitious projects ever made in India, where apart from the aforementioned legends, the likes of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone star in lead roles. The film is all set to have a worldwide release on 27th June, 2024.