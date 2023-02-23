Kangana Ranaut is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the film industry for many years and with every new project that she undertakes, she always manages to impress people with the right way. While she’s genuinely and undoubtedly one of the finest actresses that we have, she’s also someone who’s immensely controversial and hence, doesn’t shy away from sharing controversial statements against her fellow industry colleagues. Be it the likes of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone or Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut has literally not shied away from sharing her views on them irrespective of how harsh they are. Well, this time, the ones who are receiving the wrath from her end are none other than Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share how apparently, the entire 2023 calendar was pretty much not occupied when it comes to movie releases. However, she alleged that the moment the release date of Emergency was announced, the makers and cast of Ganapath announced the same date release date apparently purposely to clash with her movie. Check out her entire tweet thread below –

When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, with in a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2023

Announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October,ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2023

Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2023

