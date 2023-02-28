The pending romantic song for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be shot in Kashmir in a ten-day schedule beginning on 1 March.

The crew has already left for Kashmir. Karan Johar leaves for Kashmir with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on February 28 to join the crew .

Alia will be accompanied by her baby Raha for the ten-day schedule. This will be little Raha’s first journey outside Mumbai.

Says a source, “Everyone is very excited about having Raha on location in Kashmir, Karan more so than the others as he hardly gets time to spend with Raha.”

With this song in Kashmir, the entire shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani , a tribute to Karan’s favourite director Yash Chopra, will be complete.