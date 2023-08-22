ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been a matter of intense scrutiny for years, marked by public spats and allegations. Kangana has been a vocal critic of KJo and his films, frequently accusing him of promoting nepotism

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Aug,2023 13:00:15
Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read 844715

The ongoing public feud between two Bollywood powerhouses, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar, has been a matter of intense scrutiny for years, marked by public spats and allegations. Kangana has been a vocal critic of KJo and his films, frequently accusing him of promoting nepotism. In response, Karan has made it clear that he has no intention of collaborating with Kangana. However, recent remarks by Karan Johar suggest a possible thaw in their strained relationship.

In an interview with Indian Express, Karan Johar expressed his anticipation for Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, “Emergency.” When asked if he would ever consider directing a movie centred around a political event, Karan alluded to Kangana’s political drama, “Emergency,” and conveyed his excitement, stating, “The emergency is being made, and I am excited to watch it.”

This unexpected comment from Karan Johar comes six years after Kangana Ranaut’s appearance on his popular chat show, “Koffee With Karan,” where she famously referred to him as a ‘movie mafia.’ Since then, Kangana has consistently critiqued Karan through various social media platforms. Just earlier this month, she took a swipe at him over his film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” alleging that he relied on PR tactics to manipulate a film’s box office performance. In response, she called on Karan to step aside and allow young filmmakers to lead the way in pioneering innovative cinema.

While the public dynamics between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been tumultuous, Karan’s recent comment raises the possibility of a reconciliation between these two prominent figures in the Indian film industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Viral Video: When Rakhi Sawant apologised to Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi 843966
Viral Video: When Rakhi Sawant apologised to Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here 842481
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey bags Karan Johar’s Kill 842460
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey bags Karan Johar’s Kill
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut 842416
Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut
Karan Johar To Be Honoured In Melbourne 841819
Karan Johar To Be Honoured In Melbourne
Karan Johar Opens Up About Facing Criticism and Struggles with Online Hate 841774
Karan Johar Opens Up About Facing Criticism and Struggles with Online Hate
Latest Stories
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana challenges Kunal 844729
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana challenges Kunal
Actions directors across the world roped in on Jawan to design spectacular action sequences 844733
Actions directors across the world roped in on Jawan to design spectacular action sequences
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad refuses to accept Sahiba's death 844714
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad refuses to accept Sahiba’s death
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu returns home 844698
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu returns home
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa fears the worst 844696
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa fears the worst
Munawar Faruqui Looks Uber Cool In Grey Casuals; Fan Says 'Teri Aankhein Jaise Noor' 844621
Munawar Faruqui Looks Uber Cool In Grey Casuals; Fan Says ‘Teri Aankhein Jaise Noor’
Read Latest News