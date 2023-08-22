Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read

The ongoing public feud between two Bollywood powerhouses, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar, has been a matter of intense scrutiny for years, marked by public spats and allegations. Kangana has been a vocal critic of KJo and his films, frequently accusing him of promoting nepotism. In response, Karan has made it clear that he has no intention of collaborating with Kangana. However, recent remarks by Karan Johar suggest a possible thaw in their strained relationship.

In an interview with Indian Express, Karan Johar expressed his anticipation for Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, “Emergency.” When asked if he would ever consider directing a movie centred around a political event, Karan alluded to Kangana’s political drama, “Emergency,” and conveyed his excitement, stating, “The emergency is being made, and I am excited to watch it.”

This unexpected comment from Karan Johar comes six years after Kangana Ranaut’s appearance on his popular chat show, “Koffee With Karan,” where she famously referred to him as a ‘movie mafia.’ Since then, Kangana has consistently critiqued Karan through various social media platforms. Just earlier this month, she took a swipe at him over his film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” alleging that he relied on PR tactics to manipulate a film’s box office performance. In response, she called on Karan to step aside and allow young filmmakers to lead the way in pioneering innovative cinema.

While the public dynamics between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been tumultuous, Karan’s recent comment raises the possibility of a reconciliation between these two prominent figures in the Indian film industry.