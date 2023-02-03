Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is all set to co-produce a new movie for theatrical release with Amazon Prime Video and Leo Media Collective. The currently-untitled movie is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari.

The film features Vicky Kaushal in the lead along with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Now, Karan took to Instagram and shared anew update about the movie. He revealed the release date of this upcoming film. The untitled film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 25, 2023.

Karan captioned his post: “We’re bringing together three absolute POWERHOUSES OF TALENT – Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet to be titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August, 2023!🍿💥 @apoorva1972 @bindraamritpal @vickykaushal09 @tripti_dimri @ammyvirk @anandntiwari @primevideoin @dharmamovies @leomediacollective @saregama_official”

Check below!