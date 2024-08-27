Kareena Kapoor has hard relate to how 2nd borns are v/s 1st borns

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a trailblazer in every sense of the word where apart from still being at the top of her game even after two decades, she also balances her personal life like a boss lady. Being married to actor Saif Ali Khan for over a decade, Kapoor Khan has given birth to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan (b. 2016) and Jeh Ali Khan (b. 2021).

It is no secret that both her sons have been absolute delights for the paparazzi and the fans as well. And lately, because of how Taimur has grown and is elder to Jeh by five years, he has calmed down a lot and become a more obedient kid while Jeh has been a mischievous child, as is witnessed time and again. And it seems that it isn’t just us but Mama Kapoor Khan herself too, who believes the same.

Sharing a short video of how 2nd borns behave and how 1st borns behave, Kapoor Khan captioned it, ‘God this is so true’ with laughing emojis. The video had the 2nd born having fun and mischief with water and a log while the 1st born just watches on in disbelief and concern at him-

As known, the fans and paparazzi have absolutely loved Taimur and Jeh both, and especially with Jeh lately, people have loved his mischievous side time and again along with his antics as well.

Kapoor Khan has a theatrical release coming up in the next three weeks in the form of The Buckingham Murders, which is set for a release on 13th September 2024.