Kareena Kapoor Khan asks to ‘stop it now & have a heart’; deletes story later

Kareena Kapoor Khan is navigating a difficult time as her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, was recently stabbed by an intruder during a home invasion. The incident occurred when the intruder, reportedly attempting a robbery, was confronted by Saif. In his effort to protect his family, including their children, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, Saif sustained multiple stab wounds.

As updates about the case continue to emerge, Kareena expressed her frustration with the media’s relentless coverage. A video surfaced online showing toys being delivered to their home, which was widely reported. Upset by the invasion of privacy, Kareena shared the video on her social media, captioning it with a plea: “Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone for God’s sake.”

Her reaction highlights the challenges public figures face in maintaining personal boundaries during times of crisis. While the story was later deleted, it drew attention to the growing concerns around intrusive reporting.

Authorities have made arrests in connection with the stabbing incident, but official statements about the case are yet to be released. The actor’s condition is reportedly stable, and fans continue to send messages of support and recovery for him and his family.

This distressing event has brought focus to the importance of respecting privacy, especially during sensitive times. As investigations proceed, many hope for justice to be served swiftly. Saif Ali Khan’s resilience in protecting his family has been commended, and his well-wishers hope for his speedy recovery.