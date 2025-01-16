Kareena Kapoor Khan issues statement related to Saif’s attack; asks media to ‘respect boundaries’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has issued an official statement requesting privacy for her family following an attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The incident has left the family shaken, and they are currently trying to process the events.

In her statement, Kareena urged the media and paparazzi to avoid speculation and excessive coverage during this sensitive period. She emphasized that while the family appreciates the concern and support they have received, the ongoing scrutiny has become overwhelming and poses safety concerns for her family.

Kareena requested that their boundaries be respected, allowing them the necessary space to heal and cope with the situation. She also expressed gratitude in advance to those who choose to honor this request.

The incident involving Saif has sparked widespread media attention, leading to increased interest from the public and press. However, Kareena’s statement highlights the importance of balancing public curiosity with sensitivity towards personal boundaries, especially in times of distress.

While details about the attack remain limited, Saif Ali Khan is reportedly recovering. The family has not provided further updates, and Kareena’s statement suggests that they are prioritizing privacy as they navigate this challenging time.

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan was reportedly targeted by robbers in his house around 3 am. The incident also involved Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed multiple times and was later admitted to the hospital.