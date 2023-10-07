Movies | News

Kareena Kapoor Khan's thrilling comeback in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, shares photo from sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rohit Shetty is set to enthrall audiences once again. The actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation.

Author: IWMBuzz
07 Oct,2023 18:06:30
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rohit Shetty have shared a successful cinematic journey, and their collaboration has consistently set the silver screen ablaze. Now, they are gearing up to weave their magic for the fourth time, and Kareena couldn’t be more excited. She made the official announcement on her Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into the grandeur that awaits.

The Instagram post featured a thrilling backdrop of a car soaring through the air, while Kareena, standing with her back to the camera, added an air of intrigue to the announcement. Her caption read, “Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S – He is one of my most favourite directors… This is my fourth film with him… and of course not the last… ❤️🌈💥 Ready Steady Go… 💥💥💥 @itsrohitshetty.”

As per media reports, Kareena is set to reprise her role in the Singham franchise with the upcoming movie, Singham Again. In Singham Returns, she portrayed the character of Avni Kamat alongside Ajay Devgn, who plays the iconic Bajirao Singham. This time around, the cop universe expands further, promising an adrenaline-pumping narrative.

The film features Ajay Devgn in the lead role, and joining him will be Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, reprising their characters from the successful movies Sooryavanshi and Simmba, respectively. With this star-studded ensemble, Singham Again is set to be a cinematic spectacle like no other. On September 16, 2023, the cameras started rolling as the filming of Singham Again commenced.

Kareena was spotted at Mumbai airport, bound for Hyderabad to start shooting her scenes. Keeping her airport look effortlessly chic, Kareena donned a black t-shirt paired with blue denim pants. She added a touch of glam with a pair of black sunglasses, completing her travel attire with finesse.

