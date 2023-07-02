Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sano-Tabu starrer ‘The Crew’ gets release date

The star-studded film ‘The Crew’ finally receives its much-awaited release date. Renowned film critic Taran Adarsh shared the insight on his Twitter handle, revealing that the film is all set to hit the silver screens on 22nd March 2024. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring powerhouse performers such as Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and the popular comedian Kapil Sharma. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘The Crew’ promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience, with its captivating storyline filmed in the vibrant locales of Mumbai and the exotic backdrop of Abu Dhabi. The film is produced by the dynamic duo of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the success of ‘Veere Di Wedding,’ adding more anticipation to this upcoming blockbuster.

Here’s what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

“TABU – KAREENA – KRITI SANON – DILJIT DOSANJH – KAPIL SHARMA: ‘THE CREW’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… 22 March 2024 is the release date of #TheCrew… Stars #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #KritiSanon, #DiljitDosanjh and #KapilSharma… Filmed in #Mumbai and #AbuDhabi. #TheCrew is produced by #EktaaRKapoor and #RheaKapoor, who reunite after #VeereDiWedding… Directed by #RajeshKrishnan.”

Bollywood enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘The Crew,’ a film that has generated significant excitement ever since its initial announcement. What sets this project apart is its remarkable all-female cast, which has created a wave of anticipation among fans.

The reunion of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor has only heightened the anticipation surrounding this star-studded venture.