Kareena Kapoor's 43rd Birthday Celebration: Vacation With Saif Ali Khan And Kids Taimur And Jeh

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 43rd birthday with hubby Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan in a splendid vacation spot. Check here for details.

Author: IWMBuzz
21 Sep,2023 10:26:36
Kareena Kapoor's 43rd Birthday Celebration: Vacation With Saif Ali Khan And Kids Taimur And Jeh 853700

Kareena Kapoor Khan, lovingly called Bebo in her family circle, has had a fabulous life as an actress, as a wife and as a mother. Mother to two amazingly loving kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor has all the reasons to be happy. Her love story and sustained sharing of responsibilities with her husband Saif Ali Khan, make for an endearing read!! Saif and Kareena continue to be ideal role models as a couple and parents even after years of marriage. Saif and Kareena have recently taken off with family for a vacation, a much-deserved break. And this vacation is certainly special, as it is the 43rd birthday of Kareena Kapoor.

Yes, recently, Saif’s sister, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture from Saif and Kareena’s vacation spot, and took time out to wish her dearest Bhabhi on her birthday. As Kareena Kapoor turns 43 today, here is sister-in-law Soha celebrating the day in a great style.

We are already buzzing with energy to know what Saif plans for Kareena’s big day. Certainly, we will keep our readers here updated if we receive any further information on Kareena’s birthday plans.

As of now, we leave you with visuals of Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Zeh enjoying their time on the shores of a beach, which happens to be their chosen destination to enjoy this family time!!

You can take a look at pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor's 43rd Birthday Celebration: Vacation With Saif Ali Khan And Kids Taimur And Jeh 853701

Kareena Kapoor's 43rd Birthday Celebration: Vacation With Saif Ali Khan And Kids Taimur And Jeh 853702

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all joining in to wish Kareena Kapoor a fabulous 43rd birthday? Here’s wishing Bebo a great day and many more such happy moments to come in her life!!

