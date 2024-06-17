Kareena & Saif is the couple ‘who eats pizza & runs together’

It is no secret how Kareena Kapoor Khan and hubby, Saif Ali Khan always seem to exhibit couple goals in one way or another. At times in the most subtle ways and at times by being as romantic as you can imagine them to be – even after all these years, Kareena and Saif are amongst the most-loved couples who continue to be stronger with each other than ever.

And while Saif isn’t on social media, Kareena being the Instagram buff she is makes sure to share some lovely anecdotes and moments from her life that come as a treat. Be it Saif playing with their sons, Taimur and Jeh, or be it Saif reading a book – Kareena is always giving a lovely sneak peek into their lives.

On that note, she had another thing in store a while ago, as she went on to share a few images and a video that encapsulates their love even more. All ready to gorge on the deliciousness of some mouth-watering pizza, they would obviously make sure to burn those calories by having a run. Hence, Kareena posted their sweaty selves after a run, a short video of their shadow as they are walking, the delicious pizza they gorged upon and rounded up with a lovely image of holding each other’s hands on the table-

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8UInZ6o03y/?img_index=1

As one can see, Kareena captioned it with a hashtag, #CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether which had all the fans swooning over the post and hence, once again, there were couple goals set.