Kartik Aaryan tells Sreeleela ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’; shares BTS pic from shoot

Kartik Aaryan has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from his upcoming film, directed by Anurag Basu. The movie, yet to be titled, also introduces Sreeleela to Bollywood.

In the latest image from the set, Kartik and Sreeleela are seated in a scenic tea garden, with Kartik sporting a rugged appearance—long hair and a thick beard. He is seen holding two cups of tea, possibly part of a romantic sequence. His caption, Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, has piqued curiosity about the film’s theme.

The duo is currently filming in North Bengal, utilizing the region’s tea plantations as a backdrop. Since Wednesday, several pictures from the shoot have surfaced online. One particular image has sparked speculation—a shot of Kartik on a bike with Sreeleela riding pillion. His left hand appears to be wrapped in a bandage, indicating an intense moment in the story.

The actors received a warm reception upon arriving at a hotel in Siliguri, where fans gathered to welcome them. The buzz surrounding the project is steadily increasing, with fans eager to learn more about the film’s plot and characters.

Apart from this venture, Kartik is also working on Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film is set to release on February 13, 2026.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela has multiple projects lined up, including Mass Jathara and Parasakthi. Her collaboration with Anurag Basu marks a significant step in her career, as anticipation builds around her Bollywood debut.