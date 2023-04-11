Neetu Kapoor, mother of Ranbir, and Suzanne Turquotte, mother of Katrina Kaif, have recently been in the news. Neetu recently took to Instagram Stories and shared a post, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ.”

Days later, Katrina Kaif’s mother, Suzanne Turquotte, shared a post on ‘respect’ and some Reddit users are convinced that it is a response to Neetu’s post. As per reports in Hindustan Times, Reddit accounts Bolly Blinds N Gossip shared Suzanne’s post and wrote, “Katrina Kaif’s mom posted this on her Instagram today. Is this a response to Neetu?”

On Monday, Suzanne shared a quote via an Instagram post: “I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO.” She did not add a caption to her post. A fan commented on it, “Perfect timing for this post…”

Katrina and Ranbir reportedly dated for a few years. Ranbir and Katrina are now married to actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, respectively.

