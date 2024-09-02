Keerthy Suresh Announces Co-Ownership of Trivandrum Royals Cricket Team, Looks Stunning in Latest Post

Keerthy Suresh, the talented South Indian actress, has made a thrilling announcement on Instagram. She revealed her co-ownership of the Adani Trivandrum Royals cricket team, a significant team in the Kerala Cricket League organized by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

In her post, Keerthy expresses her joy and gratitude, stating, “SUPER ELATED and overwhelmed being the co-owner of the Adani @trivandrumroyalsofficial Cricket team of Kerala Cricket League organized by the Kerala Cricket Association, KCA.” She also enjoys partnering with her mentor, renowned director Priyadarshan, on this new venture.

Keerthy’s enthusiasm is palpable as she writes, “Started my Cinema journey with my Guru @priyadarshan.official sir and now partnering with him on this new venture feels incredible!” The actress seeks love and support from her fans, concluding her caption with #Adichukerivamakkale.

Accompanying her announcement are stunning photos of Keerthy, showcasing her impeccable style. She wears a deep blue sleeveless top and a crisp white skirt, exuding elegance and charm. Her radiant smile and sparkling eyes complete her captivating look.

Keerthy’s fans and followers have flooded the comments section with congratulations and well-wishes, praising her entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiasm.

This development marks a significant milestone in Keerthy’s career, demonstrating her versatility beyond acting. As co-owner of the Trivandrum Royals, she joins the ranks of influential women in Indian sports.