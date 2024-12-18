Keerthy Suresh Makes First Appearance Post-Marriage At ‘Baby John’ ChristMASS Bash

Actress Keerthy Suresh made her much-anticipated first public appearance after her recent marriage, joining her Baby John co-stars Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi at a grand ChristMASS Bash hosted by the film’s team. The event, held in Mumbai, celebrated the growing excitement around the upcoming Christmas release, set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Keerthy’s radiant presence stole the spotlight, with fans and industry insiders eagerly welcoming her back. A video circulating on social media captured the heartwarming moment when co-star Varun Dhawan extended his heartfelt congratulations, warmly greeting her on stage and marking her return to the public eye.

The ChristMASS Bash was a star-studded affair, with presenter Atlee and producers Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande joining director Kalees and the lead cast to share the festive spirit. The gathering also highlighted the strong camaraderie among the team, further building anticipation for Baby John.

Keerthy’s post-marriage appearance added a special touch to the evening, with fans and media showering her with love and compliments. Her joyful energy, combined with the buzz around the film’s trailer, songs, and glimpses of action, set the perfect tone for the holiday season.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film promises to be a visual spectacle, combining festive charm with high-energy action, making it a perfect treat for Christmas. With its festive charm, gripping action, and an impressive cast, the film is poised to captivate audiences when it releases on December 25.