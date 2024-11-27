Keerthy Suresh Posts A Dreamy Picture With Groom-to-be Antony Thattil, Raashii, Samantha, And Others React

Good news for Keerthy Suresh’s fans as the actress finally confirms being in a relationship. On her social media, the actress openly expressed her love and affection for her partner with a dreamy post. For the past few weeks, Keerthy has been in the limelight due to her wedding rumors, and it seems that the wedding is finally on the cards now as the actress confirmed her relationship status as she introduced her groom-to-be, Antony Thattil. After the sweet reveals, colleagues Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raashii Khanna, and others couldn’t stop reacting.

On Wednesday, 27 November, Keerthy uploaded a dreamy picture with Antony. The duo is seen facing their back and it seems Antony is enjoyed bursting fire crackers as he hold a ‘Fulgadi’ on his hand. The smokey silhouette background with the Keerthy keeping her hand on Antony’s shoulder serves ‘couple’ goals. With her caption Keerthy made it clear that it has always been Antony Thattil for her and it has been fifteen year to their relationship, “15 years and counting. It has always been..

AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk).”

South celebrities couldn’t stop reacting to Keerthy’s good news and in the comments Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations my love NYKE forever.”

Raashii Khanna expressed, “We know now! Haha.. congratulations love.”

Aishwarya Lekshmi said, “Doing a happppy dance hereeee.”

Malavika Mohanan commented, “Also I had no idea this was the origin story of NYKE’s name.”