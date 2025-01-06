Keerthy Suresh shares serene honeymoon pics with Antony Thattil

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who recently tied the knot with Antony Thattil, has been sharing moments from their honeymoon in Thailand on social media. The couple chose Thailand for its serene beaches, rich culture, and romantic ambiance, making it an ideal destination to celebrate their new journey together.

As seen in the post, during their stay, Keerthy and Antony spent time relaxing on Thailand’s pristine beaches. From enjoying the calming ocean sounds to witnessing stunning sunsets, their trip was a mix of relaxation and cherished moments. The actress gave her followers a glimpse of their experiences by posting a series of pictures and videos on Instagram.

Keerthy’s posts featured the picturesque landscapes of Thailand, snippets of her time with Antony, and a heartfelt narration of her honeymoon experience. Among the 20 photos and videos she shared, the last post stood out as she was seen wrapped in a blanket, holding a thermometer, hinting at a minor illness during the trip.

Keerthy and Antony’s love story dates back to their school days when they met on the now-defunct social media platform Orkut. Their friendship eventually blossomed into a relationship in 2016. After years of being together, their families gave their blessings for the union. The wedding, held in Goa on December 12, was conducted following both Hindu and Christian rituals, reflecting their diverse backgrounds.

The actress’s posts have garnered positive responses from her fans, who are thrilled to see glimpses of her personal life. As also known, Keerthy was recently seen in the film, Baby John, her Hindi film debut alongside Varun Dhawan. The film has turned out to be a major debacle barely touching the 40 cr mark in its lifetime run.