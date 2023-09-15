Movies | News

Keerthy Suresh To Marry Anirudh Ravichander? Read Details

Anirudh Ravichander and Keerthy Suresh are all set to tie the knot later this year. However, neither Anirudh nor Keerthy has opened up about their relationship yet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Sep,2023 16:30:56
Jawan fame music composer Anirudh Ravichander is rumoured to be dating South-Indian actress Keerthy Suresh. As per reports in English Jagran, the duo is all set to tie the knot later this year. However, neither Anirudh nor Keerthy has opened up about their relationship yet.

Anirudh and Keerthy have earlier collaborated on several films including ‘Remo’, ‘Agnyaathavasi’, and ‘Thaana Serndha Kootam.’ Unfortunately, Keerthy felt unlucky in her last relationship with her co-star and son of a popular politician, actor Sathish.

The couple celebrate their birthday one day apart from each other. On October 16, 2020, the actress shared an adorable picture of the two on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wished him on his birthday. In the photos, the two can be seen sharing a hug and looking at the camera.

Earlier as per reports in Times Of India, a photograph of the Keerthy and her good friend, Farhan Bin Liaquath had sparked dating rumors, adding fuel to the speculations about her relationship status. However, Keerthy’s tweet later clarified that while Farhan is indeed a close friend, he is not the mystery man the media had been speculating about.

Anirudh, a music prodigy, has consistently wowed audiences with his ability to create tunes that resonate with the masses. His unique blend of contemporary and traditional music has made him a favorite among music enthusiasts. Keerthy, on the other hand, has charmed her way into the hearts of millions with her versatile acting skills. Her ability to effortlessly adapt to different roles has earned her a reputation as one of the most talented actresses in the industry.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

