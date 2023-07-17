Kriti Sanon Will Produce Her Meena Kumari Biopic, Hansal Mehta On Why He Said No

Kriti will not only play the Pakeezah legend, she will also produce the film.

A source in the know informs , “It was Kriti’s lifelong desire to play Meena Kumari. This is why she started her own production house Blue Butterfly Films. She first approached Hansal Mehta as he’s considered the master of biopics. When Hansal was noncommittal she moved on to fashion designer Manish Malhotra who is working on the script.”

Kriti and Manish plan a tell-all biopic on the legendary actress. When I asked one of Manish’s closest friends about the Meena Kumari biopic he said, “It will take time. Manish is busy with various commitments. He will probably take Javed Akhtar’s help to write the screenplay.”

When I asked Hansal Mehta why he declined the offer, Hansal said, “I only had few communications about it. I neither said yes nor did I say no. It was all speculation.Where do I have time?”