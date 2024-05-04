Legends Reunite: Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan share a warm hug on the sets of ‘Vettaiyan’

There are several instances where one feels that they have picked up right where they left off even if they are meeting after umpteen years. It seems that is exactly the vibe, superstars of all time, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth shared recently.

The stalwarts recently had a heartwarming reunion on the sets of Vettaiyan.

As one can see, the stars are both dressed in dapper suits and while in one image they are posing for the camera, in another image, them embracing each other is captured as they are all smiles.

As one knows, the two stars last shared the screen space in Hum 33 years ago. Vettaiyan will mark Amitabh’s Tamil debut.

Now that they have indeed come together, and shoot is rolling, fans can definitely not wait anymore to see this legendary reunion on-screen.

It was only last week when the makers of Vettaiyan went on to share fresh announcements of the film.

For the uninitiated, apart from Hum, Bachchan and Rajinikanth have worked in two other films as well which included Andhaa Kanoon, which was also Rajinikanth’s Hindi debut, and Geraftaar, which saw a dream cast of Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and a cameo appearance by Rajinikanth.

On their personal front, Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, and The Umesh Chronicles, while Rajinikanth was recently seen in a cameo in Lal Salaam.