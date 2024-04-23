‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ actress Arushi Sharma gets married; shares dreamy photos

And congratulations are in order for actress Aarushi Sharma. The actress, who is best known for her role in Love Aaj Kal 2 tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with casting agent, Vaibhav Vishnat.

Sharing images from her dreamy wedding, Sharma wrote “Forever etched in the fabric of time-18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness, we whispered promises in each other’s tender embrace. Thank you, everyone, for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings.”-

The wedding celebrations unfolded on April 17-18 at Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels, Tavleen Chail, a lavish retreat tucked away amidst the picturesque Shivalik Ranges in Himachal Pradesh.

Arushi chose a captivating pastel pink lehenga for the occasion, exuding charm and elegance. In contrast, Vaibhav adorned himself in a traditional ivory and pink sherwani, perfectly complementing her attire.

As known, after making a brief appearance in Tamasha, Sharma starred as one of the leads in Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. She also made a huge impact last year with the Netflix show, Kaala Paani, for which Vishnat served as the casting director as well. Sharma has also started in an array of TV commercials, most notably alongside Jay Soni.

We wish the couple loads of congratulations.