Sara Ali Khan admits that ‘Love Aaj Kal’ was a ‘mistake’ on her part

Actor Sara Ali Khan has a huge box office success with the film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and received acclaim for her performances in her debut film, Kedarnath and in Atrangi Re as well but one would remember how the actor was heavily trolled and received a lot of flak for her performance in the film, Love Aaj Kal.

From the infamously famous line ‘tum muje tang karne Lage ho’ to several other instances, Khan was at the centre of a lot of negative comments.

Finally addressing the same in a recent conversation with Mayank Shekhar of Mid-Day, she admitted that Love Aaj Kal was a mistake on her part.

Ali Khan said that she took full responsibility for the fact that she didn’t deliver. Nevertheless, she felt it really helped her. She mentioned that it could have been easy for her to go off-track. After the success of Kedarnath and Simmba, one more box-office success and she could have gone daamadol, as you never know.

She continued, saying that it made her realize what works and what doesn’t work. It reminded her that anything that is not organic and not coming truly from the heart shouldn’t be done. She admitted that maybe there were moments in the performance that were dishonest or not truthful.

She acknowledged that there were moments on the sets where she was saying things that she didn’t fully and truly understand and mean. She speculated that she might have made the mistake of judging Zoe’s character a little bit and that she might not have been in the right state of mind at that time.

Later she said that she took time to get out of that zone and when audience began forgiving her for Atrangi Re and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, she began to forgive herself.

She confessed calling Aanand L. Rai telling that Atrangi Re isn a great script and the character is outstanding; is he sure he doesn’t want to call Alia Bhatt to do the role.

When asked by Shekhar why is that, she said that because she was nervous, as this was after Love Aaj Kal.

But it all worked out well as Khan now has multiple projects lined up in the form of Metro… In Dino and Sky Force among others.