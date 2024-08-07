Love is in the Air: Subhashree and Abir Sizzle in ‘Babli’

The film ‘Babli,’ based on Buddhadeb Guha’s novel, tells a pure love story, a departure from Raj’s previous films. Subhashree plays the titular role, while Abir Chatterjee teams up with her for the first time. The film’s music director, Indraadip Dasgupta, and director, Raj Chakraborty, were also at the promotional event.

Subhashree, dressed in a white embroidered cotton saree, embodied her character Babli. Abir and Souraseni were also present. The event saw a lighthearted moment when Abir and Raj engaged in a playful banter, with Subhashree talking about Raj’s loving nature.

The film will be released on August 15, the same day as Srijit Mukherji’s Padatik. Raj requested that the audience watch both films, showcasing a spirit of camaraderie in the industry.

With Subhashree’s additional role as co-producer, ‘Babli’ is highly anticipated. The film’s success will testify to the director-actress pairing’s chemistry on and off screen. Will ‘Babli’ surpass Parineeta’s success, or will it carve its niche? Only time will tell.

