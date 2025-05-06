Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet meets Babli; Babli behaves rudely with her

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with a rift separating Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana). As we wrote, the happy love confession moment of Reet turned out to be disastrous, as in a confusion created by Sharda, Reet hugged Rohit instead of Raghav. When Raghav watched this sight, he was furious with anger. Raghav accused Reet of cheating him in marriage, after which Reet walked out of the house and went to her mother’s place.

The upcoming episode will see Reet’s first interaction with Babli (Dolly Kaushik), who is pregnant. As we know, Unnati plans to take her kid for herself once her delivery is over. Reet and Babli’s first interaction will not be smooth as Babli will be rude towards Reet. Reet will try to sweet-talk when Babli will unexpectedly go rude, which will shock Reet. Babli will be managed ultimately by the people in the house. But Reet will wonder and suspect her intention behind her stay in the house.

What will happen next?

