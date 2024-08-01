Maharaj Actor Priyal Gor Talks About The Treatment Got In TV And Films; Feels Like A ‘Labourer’ While Playing Lead On TV

Priyal Gor who is presently seen in the successful project Maharaj in the role of Leelavati, is happy with the response she is getting with the film. She relates the look of Leelavati with Manyata of the TV show Dekha Ek Khwaab.

Talking about the transition from TV to web, she says, “I started off with television. But in the last few years, I have been busy working on regional films. I am happy that I have ticked a project of Yashraj Films with Maharaj.”

On the treatment that an actor gets while shooting for TV and films, Priyal explains, “We tend to get a feeling of being a labourer even when we are playing the lead in TV. And when we play a character in films, we get a feeling of being a star.”

Priyal started off with TV with shows like Ram Milaye Jodi, Ammaji Ki Galli, Ichhapyaari Naagin etc. She has been seen in films like Saheba Subramanyam, Anarkali, Chandamama Raave etc. She starred opposite the South star Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Malayalam film Anarkali.