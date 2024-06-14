‘Maharaj’ release on Netflix halted by Gujarat HC after Hindu sect’s protest

Netflix’s Maharaj has ran into trouble just at the brink of its release where the Gujarat High Court has stayed its arrival on the streaming platform in wake of protests and objections from a religious sector called Pushtimarg.

Eight members of the sect, who are ardent devotees of Lord Krishna and followers of Vallabhacharya approached the court claiming that Maharaj, which is based on the Maharaj Libel Case, 1862 is likely to hurt the religious sentiments, incite violence and disturb public order amongst the followed of the sect.

The same petitioners further iterates that the Maharaj Libel Case, which was contended by the British owing to belonging to the British era, castigates Hindu religion and makes ‘seriously blasphemous’ statements against God and several religious hymns. And hence, Justice Sangeeta Vishen went on to issue an order to Netflix to stay the release of the film and issued a notice for the next hearing to be held on June 18.

Maharaj, based on the Maharaj Libel Case sees the story of Karsandas Mulji going against Jadunathji Maharaj where the latter was accused of exploited women with sexual liaisons in lieu of being an offering to God. The film marks Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan’s debut, and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles, while Sharvari makes a special appearance. It is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, who is also known for directing films like Hichki and We Are Family.