“I am overwhelmed by the incredible success of Maharaj”, says Junaid Khan on the success of his debut film

Junaid Khan is basking in the success debut film which has continued to captivate audiences globally even into its 5th week on Netflix. Celebrating the film’s enduring popularity, Malhotra took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that reveals the meticulous craft and dedication that shaped ‘Maharaj’ into a beloved cinematic experience.

Overwhelmed and happy about this, Junaid recently expressed his feelings “I’m overwhelmed by the incredible success of Maharaj and its remarkable journey on the global charts. I’m excited for what lies ahead and deeply thankful to all the fans around the world who have embraced the film”.

Even director, Siddharth P Malhotra expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming love and recognition that “Maharaj” continues to receive not only in India but across international audiences. Taking to Instagram, Director Siddharth P Malhotra said, “Gratitude for the love ‘Maharaj’ is still getting and trending not only in India but globally as well in its 5th week on Netflix. Here is a short glimpse of the making that went behind this labour of love that’s getting the love from the audiences world over.”

As ‘Maharaj’ continues to garner acclaim and maintain its momentum on streaming platforms, Junaid’s exciting lineup of projects is eagerly awaited by fans.