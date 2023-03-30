Ajay Devgn is one of the most loved and respected actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor has been a part of the entertainment space for more than 30 years and well, in every new project that he’s done, he’s only kept getting bigger and better in his work of art and craft. The year 2022 was quite good for Ajay as his movie Drishyam 2 became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Right now, he’s grabbing attention for his latest release ‘Bholaa’ and we love it. Amidst all this, there’s already a lot of buzz around his next project titled ‘Maidaan’.

Touted to be one of Ajay Devgn’s most ambitious projects till date, ‘Maidaan’ is the true story of an unknown hero who created history and records for India such that even 60 years later, we are not able to match upto those accomplishments in the most played sport in the world, Football.

The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

_Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on 23rd June 2023. See the teaser below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com