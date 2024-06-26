Malaika Arora absent from Arjun Kapoor’s birthday party; break-up rumors sparked again

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday last night with a huge bash, which was attended by his cousins and close friends that includes the likes of Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and others. And while, the usual faces who are known to be close to Arjun Kapoor marked their presence, one face was missing from the proceedings and that was of Malaika Arora.

The lady, who has been dating Arjun Kapoor for a while now was nowhere to be seen at the birthday bash and this has led to the rumors mills churning again.

Fans and netizens went on to remark how Arora was absent from the bash and wondered that are Kapoor and Arora even together! A lot of them speculated that they have indeed broken up.

As one would remember, these rumors circulated last month as well when a source informed Pinkvilla that their relationship has run its course and that the duo have gracefully parted ways.

But things took a turn when these rumors that were the central talking point kept spreading, Arora’s manager denied all of it and was quoted answering the question, ‘No, No, all rumors.’

But what’s interesting is that for the longest time now and even since Arora’s manager denied the break-up, the both Arora and Kapoor have barely been spotted together including appearances on events or their holiday trips, or even any posts.

Both Kapoor and Arora haven’t responded to these questions yet.