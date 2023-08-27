Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who made their romance official in 2019, is currently at the centre of swirling breakup speculations that have taken the internet by storm. Despite their public and affectionate appearances, recent reports suggest that their relationship might be on the rocks. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation from either side, the buzz around Malaika and Arjun’s alleged split is gaining momentum.

Adding to the intrigue, a Reddit user recently claimed that Arjun Kapoor has started dating popular content creator and actor Kusha Kapila, which fuelled the speculation fire further. However, Kusha Kapila has refuted these dating rumours involving Arjun Kapoor, putting those claims to rest, as mentioned in a report Zee News.

In the midst of this ongoing speculation, another twist emerged when a Reddit user pointed out that Malaika Arora has unfollowed several members of Arjun Kapoor’s family on Instagram. This social media gesture raised eyebrows as Malaika is said to have unfollowed Arjun’s sisters – Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor – along with his father, Boney Kapoor, and his uncle, Anil Kapoor. Intriguingly, Malaika still follows Arjun Kapoor on Instagram, as well as his cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and his uncle Sanjay Kapoor.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship has been a captivating tale of love and speculation. While rumors of their romance swirled for years, it wasn’t until June 2019 that they officially confirmed their relationship by making a public appearance together at a prestigious Bollywood event. Throughout the years, they’ve shared moments of togetherness on social media, further cementing their status as a power couple in the Indian entertainment industry. Despite the ever-present media scrutiny, Malaika and Arjun have navigated their relationship with grace and continue to be an intriguing pair in the world of Bollywood.