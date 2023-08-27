Movies | News

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others

Malaika is said to have unfollowed Arjun's sisters - Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor - along with his father, Boney Kapoor, and his uncle, Anil Kapoor.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Aug,2023 18:15:13
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others 846311

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who made their romance official in 2019, is currently at the centre of swirling breakup speculations that have taken the internet by storm. Despite their public and affectionate appearances, recent reports suggest that their relationship might be on the rocks. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation from either side, the buzz around Malaika and Arjun’s alleged split is gaining momentum.

Adding to the intrigue, a Reddit user recently claimed that Arjun Kapoor has started dating popular content creator and actor Kusha Kapila, which fuelled the speculation fire further. However, Kusha Kapila has refuted these dating rumours involving Arjun Kapoor, putting those claims to rest, as mentioned in a report Zee News.

In the midst of this ongoing speculation, another twist emerged when a Reddit user pointed out that Malaika Arora has unfollowed several members of Arjun Kapoor’s family on Instagram. This social media gesture raised eyebrows as Malaika is said to have unfollowed Arjun’s sisters – Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor – along with his father, Boney Kapoor, and his uncle, Anil Kapoor. Intriguingly, Malaika still follows Arjun Kapoor on Instagram, as well as his cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and his uncle Sanjay Kapoor.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship has been a captivating tale of love and speculation. While rumors of their romance swirled for years, it wasn’t until June 2019 that they officially confirmed their relationship by making a public appearance together at a prestigious Bollywood event. Throughout the years, they’ve shared moments of togetherness on social media, further cementing their status as a power couple in the Indian entertainment industry. Despite the ever-present media scrutiny, Malaika and Arjun have navigated their relationship with grace and continue to be an intriguing pair in the world of Bollywood.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box
Related Post
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845696
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes
Arjun Kapoor's solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora 844208
Arjun Kapoor’s solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora
Inside Arjun Kapoor's joyous 'long weekends' 843472
Inside Arjun Kapoor’s joyous ‘long weekends’
Saif Down With Flu, Turns A Year Older With Family, Friends 843048
Saif Down With Flu, Turns A Year Older With Family, Friends
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse 841524
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek 842471
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani opens up on her relationship with Tony Kakkar, read 846301
Exclusive: Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani opens up on her relationship with Tony Kakkar, read
Hina Khan’s ‘dil se Kashmiri’ moment by the Dal Lake looks magical, see pic 846198
Hina Khan’s ‘dil se Kashmiri’ moment by the Dal Lake looks magical, see pic
Tiger Shroff fan paints a real-life portrait of him, former gives a special shoutout 846175
Tiger Shroff fan paints a real-life portrait of him, former gives a special shoutout
Aamir Khan Hosts Heartwarming Get-Together For Laal Singh Chaddha Cast and Team 846284
Aamir Khan Hosts Heartwarming Get-Together For Laal Singh Chaddha Cast and Team
Jawan fever is on display! Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs take over the nation with heavy promotions! 846226
Jawan fever is on display! Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs take over the nation with heavy promotions!
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s New York Diaries, see pics 846170
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s New York Diaries, see pics
Read Latest News