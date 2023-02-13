Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been one of the most adorable and admired couples that we have had in the Hollywood entertainment industry. The couple have been head-over-heels in love with each other for quite a long time and given the kind of love and appreciation that they both have received together over the years. Right now however, the buzz is entirely different coming from her end.

As per the latest media reports in E News!, Megan Fox has deleted all her snaps and photos with Machine Gun Kelly. The two have apparently called it quits after getting engaged a year earlier. Her Instagram account is reportedly deleted entirely.

For the unversed, earlier, on February 12, 2023, Megan Fox shared an Instagram post that had fans wondering if she and Machine Gun Kelly had broken up.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” she wrote, quoting from Beyoncé’s 2016 song “Pray You Catch Me” from her album Lemonade, alongside a new mirror selfie of herself wearing a strapless, black top and matching pants, as well as a hot pink arm cast to treat her recent wrist injury.

